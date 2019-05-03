Man suffers head injuries, has wallet, cellphones stolen on Madison's east side

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A man suffered head injuries during a robbery in Madison early Friday morning, police said.

Madison police said a 44-year-old man was battered and robbed at about 5 a.m. inside a building on East Wilson Street.

According to the report, the victim was treated for head injuries and released from a hospital.

Police said the man's wallet and cellphones were taken during the targeted robbery.

Detectives are seeking two suspects, but police didn't identify them Friday. According to the report, the victim was acquainted with one of the suspects.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.