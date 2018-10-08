Man stabs 42-year-old in abdomen after he's asked to leave, sheriff says

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. - A Blue Mounds man was stabbed by a man he asked to leave his home in the early-morning hours Monday, the sheriff's office said.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said deputies along with Mount Horeb police responded at 2:53 a.m. to a home on South Street in the village of Blue Mounds for a report of a man who had been stabbed.

The 42-year-old victim was able to identify the man who stabbed him as 55-year-old Timothy M. Foley, but Foley had left the residence before law enforcement arrived, officials said.

According to the report, Foley and the man living in the home had argued after Foley was brought home by another roommate in the apartment, and the two were intoxicated and causing a disturbance.

The victim was asking Foley to leave when Foley stabbed him in the abdomen, the report said.

The sheriff's office said that a short time later, deputies took Foley into custody at his own home on County Road F in Blue Mounds.

Foley is facing a tentative charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and is being held in the Dane County Jail.

The victim was taken to UW Hospital, where he underwent surgery for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.