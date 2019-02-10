Man stabbed, potentially has life-threatening injuries, in Village of Windsor

WINDSOR, Wis. - A man has potentially life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed during an altercation.

Dane County sheriff's deupties were called to the 4500 block of Golf Road in Windsor at 7:53 p.m. Saturday for reports of a stabbing.

When a deputy arrived on the scene, he found a "chaotic scene with numerous people" inside the home, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office. A 25-year-old man was bleeding from a stab wound to his abdomen.

Authorities said the man was able to identify 26-year-old Evans Chelanga as his attacker, and Chelanga was taken into custody.

An investigation revealed there had been some sort of physical altercation between Chelanga and the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he had surgery for serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. His condition is not clear at this time.

Chelanga faces first-degree recklessly causing injury and disorderly conduct charges, with both charges carrying the domestic enhancer.

