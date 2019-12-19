Man spits at, threatens officers while being arrested, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Brodhead man was arrested Wednesday evening after police received two complaints -- one about a possible drunken driver and another about a hit-and-run, according to a news release.

The victim whose car was sideswiped in the hit-and-run was able to obtain the license plate of the vehicle that struck their car. Police located 42-year-old Jeremy Prinkey at the residence the suspected car was registered to. When they made contact, Prinkey showed signs of impairment and refused standard field sobriety tests, according to the release.

Police said they developed probable cause to arrest Prinkey for 6th offense OWI. During the arrest, Prinkey resisted arrest, spit at officers and made threats to an officer, police said. One officer suffered minor injuries during the arrest, the release said.

Prinkey is facing eight charges, including sixth offense OWI, possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and hit-and-run, among other things, according to the release.

