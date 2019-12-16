Man shoves Fitchburg gas station worker to ground, steals money, police say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FITCHBURG, Wis. - A robber attacked a store employee in Fitchburg and stole cash Monday, according to police.

The Fitchburg Police Department said officers responded at 6 a.m. to a report of a strong-armed robbery at the Kelley Williamson Mobil gas station on Fish Hatchery Road.

According to the release, the robber entered the store, shoved an employee to the ground and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving.

A K-9 team attempted to track the suspect, but he wasn't found, police said.

The robber was described as a male with a thin build wearing a black coat with brown fur on the hood, gray sweatpants and white sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.