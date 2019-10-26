Man shot outside of Madison bar, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was shot outside of a bar in the 1500 block of North Stoughton Road early Saturday morning, according to an incident report.

Police responded to a shots fired call outside of Club Lamark at 12:45 a.m. Saturday. According to the report, police discovered a dispute between two men began inside of the bar and continued outside. Police said one male shot at another male during the dispute.

Roughly 15 minutes after police received a call about the incident, a man showed up at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report. The victim said he was shot outside of Club LaMark and driven to the hospital by a friend.

According to the report, the suspect is a male with dreadlocks. Police said he is armed.

Police said they are still investigating the incident and interviewing more people for details. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

