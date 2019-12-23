PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Man shot on wayside of I-41 in Dodge County

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 06:40 AM CST

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 08:36 AM CST

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in the stomach on the northbound wayside of I-41 in Dodge County Sunday night.

Deputies said a 22-year-old man from Kaukauna and a 28-year-old from Fond du Lac were fighting when the 28-year-old was shot.

He's in a Neenah hospital and is expected to recover.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it won't be giving out any more information until after the new year at the earliest.

