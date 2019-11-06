Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for raping, impregnating 14-year-old girl

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man will spend eight years in prison for raping and impregnating a teenage girl in 2017.

Prakash Biswa, 32, was sentenced in Dane County Circuit Court on Wednesday. He will spend eight years in prison and five years on extended supervision. Biswa will also be required to register as a sex offender for life. Biswa pleaded guilty earlier this summer to second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Biswa was arrested in 2018 for the crime. According to the criminal complaint, a then 14-year-old girl was with her sister and another man when they went to Biswa's home in Madison in June 2017.

Biswa and the man are relatives, the report said.

According to the complaint, the teen's sister and the other man went upstairs in the house, leaving the girl alone with Biswa.

The girl told police she went to the bathroom to text her sister about leaving, but her phone did not have a charge. The complaint said that when she came out of the bathroom, Biswa pulled her into the basement, where he held her down, raped and choked her.

The girl told police Biswa would not let her out of the basement until she stopped crying. According to the criminal complaint, the girl said she was ashamed and did not tell anyone because she was afraid someone would hurt her family.

According to the complaint, the girl's mother took her to the doctor in December 2017 when she wasn't feeling well. That is when they found out she was six months pregnant. The girl then told her mother and police that she had been raped in the summer.

