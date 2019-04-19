Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 21-year-old Sun Prairie man, 7 years for hiding body

Jesse Faber, Daniel Lieske

MADISON, Wis. - A judge has sentenced a Marshall man this for killing and hiding the body of a 21-year-old Sun Prairie man in 2017.

Daniel Lieske, 60, was sentenced Friday to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 20 years, according to court records, for killing Jesse Faber. He was also sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison plus five years of probation for hiding a corpse, which he pleaded guilty to earlier this year. The sentences were ordered to be served at the same time.

Lieske was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in Faber's death. He pleaded guilty to hiding a corpse and went to trial on the homicide charge. He was found guilty Jan. 16.

Prosecutors said Lieske shot Faber five times and hid his body in Rio, which is about 30 miles from where he was last seen in Marshall.

Lieske's fiance, 52-year-old Meichelle M. Goss, pleaded guilty to helping move the body. She was sentenced April 8 to 10 months in jail and six years of probation. A sentence of six years in prison and six years of extended supervision were stayed, according to court records. She's also ordered to spend two weeks in jail every year while on probation.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

