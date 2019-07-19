Man sentenced to 21 months in prison, nearly $63K restitution for credit card fraud

Channel3000.com file photo

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man owes $62,888 and will spend 21 months in federal prison for multiple instances of credit card fraud, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Law enforcement started investigating 51-year-old Gregory Bethea in April of 2014 after a Sam's Club and Walmart fraud investigator requested assistance.

Officials said store surveillance camera footage helped authorities identify Bethea as the person using fraudulently obtained credit cards to purchase merchandise at retailers throughout Wisconsin and Michigan.

Police said he purchased food, iPads, video gaming systems, clothing, computers and electronics.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.