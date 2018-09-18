Man sentenced for using violence, threats to force women into prostitution

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was sentenced last week for using violence, threats and coercion to compel two women suffering from heroin addiction to prostitute for his profit in Madison, according to a release.

Harry MilLer, 60, was sentenced Friday to 20 years in federal prison, officials said. The prison term will be followed by a 15-year term of supervised release.

A jury convicted Miller on May 23 of two counts of sex trafficking by force, threat or coercion, and one count of maintaining a property for drug trafficking, according to the release.

Officers were originally investigating Miller for drug distribution, but eventually discovered Miller had forced two women to engage in commercial sex acts, officials said.

At the trial, the two victims testified they met Miller as a drug supplier, and that they both ended up moving in with him in 2017, according to the release. After they moved in, Miller threatened, manipulated and used violence to force the women into prostitution in the Madison area.

Miller forced the women to do up to 10 dates in one day and if they refused, he physically assaulted them or withheld heroin from them until they were in physical withdrawal from the drug, according to the release. Miller also threatened to call police on the women if they did not do what he demanded.

Judge William Conley said that in addition to the physical and verbal abuse, Miller had an “enduring pattern of refusing to obey the law and of engaging in violence against the community.”