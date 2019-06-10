Richland Center man sentenced for profanity-laced message threatening to shoot Alabama Guard member
MADISON, Wis. - A federal judge has sentenced a Wisconsin man for threatening to shoot a member of the Alabama National Guard.
U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced 34-year-old Travis Martin of Richland Center on Monday to 14 days in jail plus the nearly 27 months he's already served for making threatening communications.
According to court documents, Martin left a profanity-laced message on Alabama National Guard Maj. Ira Phillips' voicemail in November 2016 threatening to shoot him because he was taking orders from President Barack Obama. Prosecutors say he made eight more calls threatening violence to others.
Martin's attorney, Reed Cornia, sent the judge a letter on May 31 saying Martin has suffered from mental illness all his life but he's doing better now and is embarrassed by his behavior.
