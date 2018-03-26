Man robs Village of Lomira bank, flees with undisclosed amount of cash, sheriff says

Dodge County Sheriff's Office

VILLAGE OF LOMIRA, Wis. - A man robbed a Village of Lomira bank Monday, according to a news release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Officials responded to a reported robbery at BMO Harris Bank at 250 E. Main Street around 2:50 p.m., according to the release.

The robber was described as a man wearing a red hooded coat, blue jeans and sunglasses. He demanded money from the tellers then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash in a silver car that appeared to be a Lexus E300, officials said. Dodge County Sheriff's Office

Dodge County Sheriff's Office

Officials ask that anyone able to identify the robber or the vehicle contact the Lomira Police Department or the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing, according to the release.