Man robs north Madison Cash Store, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A man robbed a north Madison business Wednesday night, according to police.

Madison police said a man wearing a black ski mask and sunglasses robbed the Cash Store on North Sherman Avenue at 5:40 p.m.

Employees told officers that the robber kept a hand in a pocket while he was inside the business, making it appear he might have a weapon.

The robber was about 5 feet tall with a slender build, according to the report. Based on the color of his hands, he appeared to be Caucasian. He wore a black jacket, tan pants and dark shoes.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.