Man robs north Madison Cash Store, police say

Posted: Nov 07, 2019 10:35 AM CST

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:43 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - A man robbed a north Madison business Wednesday night, according to police. 

Madison police said a man wearing a black ski mask and sunglasses robbed the Cash Store on North Sherman Avenue at 5:40 p.m. 

Employees told officers that the robber kept a hand in a pocket while he was inside the business, making it appear he might have a weapon.

The robber was about 5 feet tall with a slender build, according to the report. Based on the color of his hands, he appeared to be Caucasian. He wore a black jacket, tan pants and dark shoes. 

 

 

