Man reportedly triggered by TV show charged with strangulation, complaint says

TOWN OF NEWPORT, Wis. - A Wisconsin Dells man, reportedly triggered by a television show, is accused of punching and suffocating a woman.

Ole Gregerson, 29, faces several charges including felony strangulation and suffocation along with battery and disorderly conduct misdemeanors.

Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office were sent Nov. 14 to a home on Lewis Road in the town of Newport.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman and Gregerson were watching a TV show about the sexual assault of a child. The woman told deputies the show triggered Gregerson, and he went into a child's bedroom and began making noise.

The woman told Gregerson she would kill him if he hurt the children, according to the complaint.

The woman said Gregerson punched her and tackled her in front of two children. The complaint states the woman told deputies she punched Gregerson back and that he stopped hitting her when a child said police were on the way.

The woman said she lost consciousness after Gregerson put his hands over her mouth and pushed her head into the floor, according to the complaint.

Gregerson was arrested back in August on suspicion of resisting or obstruction of law enforcement and was released on a $500 signature bond. A jury trial for that case is expected to start in January.

He's expected in court Dec. 18 on the felony charge.

