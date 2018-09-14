Man repeatedly uses racial slurs, threatens to kill black officer, police say

MADISON, Wis. - While he was being booked into jail early Friday morning, an arrested Madison man repeatedly used racial slurs and threatened to kill a black Madison officer, police said.

Madison police said 61-year-old Ronald E. Duell was arrested inside Genna's Lounge at about 1 a.m. after he told two patrons he had a gun in his pocket, his son had just died and he was about to kill himself.

The comments sent the 23-year-old and 24-year-old women into a panic, according to the report. They tried to talk Duell out of hurting himself, but he asserted it was "the only answer" and "what he had to do," the report said.

A call was placed to 911. The report said arriving officers determined Duell didn't have a gun, nor a son who had just died.

Police said Duell yelled racial slurs at the officer and said he would kill him.

He was arrested on suspicion of threatening a police officer, which included a hate crime enhancer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Duell has been arrested multiple other times in the last three years on suspicion of threatening strangers with a knife on three occasions and shoplifting alcohol and claiming to have a gun.