Man pulls knife, threatens to 'stick' person during fight, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man is facing charges after he threatened to "stick" another man with a knife in downtown Madison on Thursday afternoon, according to police.
The Madison Police Department said 63-year-old Chauncey A. Mack was captured on camera pulling out a knife in the 100 block of State Street at 2:30 p.m.
Police said Mack and a 59-year-old man who are acquainted with one another were having a dispute when Mack produced the weapon and threatened to "stick" the victim.
Other surveillance video helped investigators find Mack in the downtown area later Thursday, according to the report.
Police said Mack was carrying two knives when he was arrested. He's facing a charge of disorderly conduct while armed and carrying a concealed knife.
Local And Regional News
