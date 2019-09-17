Man points gun at woman while brushing his teeth during road rage incident, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Police are searching for a man following a Tuesday morning road rage incident on the West Beltline Highway, according to an incident report.

A 28-year-old woman reported that a man was driving through traffic erratically, police said. When she passed his vehicle due to congestion, he drove up alongside her vehicle. The woman said she saw the man brushing his teeth and reach into the center console of his car where he grabbed a handgun and pointed it at her.

According to the incident report, the woman described the man as African American and in his early 20s, with dreadlocks. He was driving a black Mitsubishi with temporary plates.

