Man pointed gun at Madison woman during road rage incident on North Stoughton Road

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison woman was driving with her 18-year-old daughter on North Stoughton Road Monday morning when a man pointed a gun at her after she gave him the finger, police said.

According to an incident report, the victim gave the finger to a gray Mazda CX-5. She told police that she was upset because he was honking his horn after she was slow to accelerate when a red light turned green.

The Mazda was behind her and then pulled up alongside her car. The driver swerved and forced her to pull into another lane. Both stopped for a red light on East Washington Avenue and the driver pulled out a handgun and said something similar to "What's up, b?" The man drove away and the woman called 911.

The driver is a black man in his 30s with a dark complexion. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 200 pounds. The man has long dreads and was last seen wearing a neon yellow shirt.

