Man pleads guilty to armed robbery; felony murder charge dismissed
MADISON, Wis. - One of the men accused in a deadly home invasion has pleaded guilty to an armed robbery charge, according to court records.
Emmanuel Johnson pleaded guilty in court Tuesday. The felony murder charge against him was dismissed but read into court according to court records.
Michael Meaderds, 33, was shot during an armed home invasion in the 500 block of Northport Drive. Officers have arrested five people in connection with the robbery and shooting.
Odum Carter, Steven T. Johnson, Glenn B. Shead and Devon Davis are also facing charges.
