Man pistol-whipped, beaten during robbery, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was pistol-whipped, beaten and robbed Tuesday afternoon by several men on the west side, according to a release from police.

The 22-year-old man was taken to a hospital after being pistol-whipped, punched and stomped on around 1 p.m. in the 6800 block of Park Ridge Drive, officials said.

The victim had driven to the area with another man and was outside the car when he was attacked by several men, according to the release. His phone was taken during the attack.

The victim provided limited information to police, but detectives believe the man was targeted and it was not random, officials said.



