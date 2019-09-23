Man pepper-sprayed after following two women, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Police are investigating a suspicious person following a complaint from two women saying he followed them home the night of Sept. 16, according to an incident report.

The report said two women were walking home from a restaurant on Spaight Street when they noticed a man following them on a bike 20 to 30 feet back. A few minutes later the women noticed the man was getting closer to them, and they confronted him, asking if they could help him with something. He asked if they had a cigarette, and they said no.

According to the report, the man continued following them until the women reached one of their homes. When the man hung around in the driveway, one of the women confronted him, and when he didn't leave, the woman pepper sprayed him. The suspect then grabbed his bike and left.

Police said the suspect is a mixed-race man in his 20s or 30s. He was described as 5 foot, 7 inches to 5 foot, 9 inches tall with a stocky build, slight facial hair and baggy clothing.

