Man mugged, struck on head with open hand on Jenifer Street

MADISON, Wis. - Police said a 34-year-old man was walking on Jenifer Street near Brearly Street after 3 a.m. Friday when he was mugged and struck in the head with an open hand by a man wearing a black mask that covered the bottom of his face.

According to an incident report, the robber took the victim's wallet and satchel that had his cellphone, keys and other items inside.

After being robbed, the victim ran to a friend's home and called police. The victim didn't see a weapon. After the mugging, the robber got into the passenger seat of a car that pulled up after the crime.

The robber is a black man, who is described as 6 feet tall, 180 to 190 pounds and a "bigger guy."

