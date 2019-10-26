Man killed, woman injured in north side Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police says a 30-year-old man was shot and killed and a 28-year-old woman was wounded in an early morning shooting on the city's north side.

The Journal Sentinel reports the shooting happened about 1:15 a.m. Saturday on the 4100 block of West Lisbon Avenue.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital. Both are from Milwaukee.

Police say they were shot by an unknown suspect. No additional details about the shooting were released.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.