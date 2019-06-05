Man injured during armed robbery where gun went off, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janesville Police Department is looking for two men wanted in connection to an armed robbery early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called out to an apartment in the 400 block of West Milwaukee Street a little after 1 a.m., according to a release from the police department.

The victim told police two men were brought to his apartment by a female acquaintance. The victim said the men displayed a gun while inside the apartment and demanded money. One of the men struck the victim in the head with the gun, which ended up discharging, according to the release.

No one was hit by the bullet.

The victim was taken to the hospital for cuts he received during the attack.



