Man in green van asks for teen's name, phone number, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A man in a green van asked a 16-year-old girl walking home from school last week for her name and phone number, Madison police said.
The 16-year-old was walking on East Dayton Street near North Fifth Street around 4:30 p.m. when a man in a green van pulled up next to her, according to a release.
The man wanted to know if school had been let out and asked for her name and phone number, police said. The 16-year-old kept walking, but a short time later the man reappeared in the van and continued to call out to her.
The 16-year-old got home safely and contacted a parent, according to the release.
The man is described as Hispanic and in his 40s. He was wearing a red hat.
