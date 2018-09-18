Crime

Man in green van asks for teen's name, phone number, police say

Posted: Sep 18, 2018 01:20 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2018 01:20 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A man in a green van asked a 16-year-old girl walking home from school last week for her name and phone number, Madison police said.

The 16-year-old was walking on East Dayton Street near North Fifth Street around 4:30 p.m. when a man in a green van pulled up next to her, according to a release.

The man wanted to know if school had been let out and asked for her name and phone number, police said. The 16-year-old kept walking, but a short time later the man reappeared in the van and continued to call out to her.

The 16-year-old got home safely and contacted a parent, according to the release.

The man is described as Hispanic and in his 40s. He was wearing a red hat.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration