Crime

Man in custody in connection with daytime shots-fired incident, Madison police say

By:

Posted: Sep 09, 2019 03:21 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 03:23 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A man is in custody Monday in connection with a shots-fired incident on Madison's north side, police say. 

Madison police said the department's violent crime unit is investigating a shooting that took place just before noon in the 1700 block of Northport Drive.

Police said a witness reported hearing several rounds being fired outside near the road.

According to the report, there were no injuries reported, but a man is in custody at the North District station and hasn't yet been formally arrested.

Detectives believe it was a targeted act of gun violence.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration