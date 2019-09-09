Man in custody in connection with daytime shots-fired incident, Madison police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A man is in custody Monday in connection with a shots-fired incident on Madison's north side, police say.

Madison police said the department's violent crime unit is investigating a shooting that took place just before noon in the 1700 block of Northport Drive.

Police said a witness reported hearing several rounds being fired outside near the road.

According to the report, there were no injuries reported, but a man is in custody at the North District station and hasn't yet been formally arrested.

Detectives believe it was a targeted act of gun violence.

