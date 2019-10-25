Man in critical condition after shot in back of head through truck window

EASTMAN TOWNSHIP, Wis. - A Monticello man is in critical condition after he was shot in the back of the head, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman called 911 to report the shooting around 1:20 a.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was at an unfamiliar home and dispatchers had to use cellphone coordinates to track her location to Martin Lane in Eastman Township.

The woman, 40, of Solders Grove, told deputies she and the 47-year-old victim had met a man while out at a tavern. That man was celebrating his birthday and too intoxicated to drive home, so they gave him a ride, according to the post.

The woman said she and the victim continued to celebrate with the man inside a camper parked on his property.

The woman believed they were there for about 45 minutes before they prepared to leave. She said as the victim was getting ready to pull out of the driveway, someone shot into the truck through the back window, hitting him in the back of the head.

The victim was taken to Crossing Rivers Hospital and then airlifted to a hospital in Madison, according to the post.

The woman was not injured.

A 47-year-old man from Rosco, Illinois was taken into custody by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the La Crosse County Tactical Team and their BearCat.

The Rosco man has been detained for questioning with possible charges to follow, according to the Facebook post.

The shooting remains under investigation.

