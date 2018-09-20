Crime

Man holding gun threatens group of arguing teens, police say

Posted: Sep 20, 2018 10:45 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 20, 2018 10:45 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A man armed with a gun threatened a group of young people arguing in the parking lot of a north side apartment complex Wednesday night, according to a release.

Officers were called around 9:15 p.m. to the 1900 block of Northport Drive for reports of an armed man who got out of a pickup truck and threatened the group of young people, police said.

The man did not point the weapon at anyone but wanted the disturbance to stop, according to the release.

A witness told police the man overreacted to a situation that was not violent and they were concerned the man displaying a gun could have ignited violence, officials said. 

The man drove off before police arrived. He is described as black with a lighter complexion, tall with a slender build and 35-40 years old with a black beard. He was wearing a short-sleeve shirt, gray jogging pants, white tennis shoes and a blue baseball hat. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration