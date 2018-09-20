Man holding gun threatens group of arguing teens, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A man armed with a gun threatened a group of young people arguing in the parking lot of a north side apartment complex Wednesday night, according to a release.
Officers were called around 9:15 p.m. to the 1900 block of Northport Drive for reports of an armed man who got out of a pickup truck and threatened the group of young people, police said.
The man did not point the weapon at anyone but wanted the disturbance to stop, according to the release.
A witness told police the man overreacted to a situation that was not violent and they were concerned the man displaying a gun could have ignited violence, officials said.
The man drove off before police arrived. He is described as black with a lighter complexion, tall with a slender build and 35-40 years old with a black beard. He was wearing a short-sleeve shirt, gray jogging pants, white tennis shoes and a blue baseball hat.
