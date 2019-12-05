Man hit in head, robbed while walking near Capital City Trail, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A man was struck in the head with a hard object and robbed while walking near downtown Madison Wednesday evening, police said.
The victim said he had just come off the Capital City Trail, near South Ingersoll Street, when two men and a woman, approached him, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.
One man demanded money and the victim gave up his wallet. The robber removed the money and hit the victim in the head, the release said.
The victim told police he fell to his knees.
Paramedics with the Madison Fire Department took the victim to a hospital, according to the release.
