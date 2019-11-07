Man had seven guns, charged after previously being committed to mental institution

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Clinton, Wisconsin man was charged with possessing firearms after previously being committed to a mental institution, according to a news release.

The indictment against 24-year-old Austin Hedges alleges that on Oct. 9, he was in possession of three handguns, three rifles and a shotgun.

According to the release, Hedges was charged with illegally possessing a firearm in a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Madison on Oct. 9. Officials said Hedges was arrested and appeared in court that day. He was then released after a detention hearing on Oct. 11.

The release said if Hedges is convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Clinton and St. Francis Police Departments; and Rock County Sheriff's Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman is handling the prosecution, according to the release.

