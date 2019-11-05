Man grabs woman, tries pulling her out of apartment, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A 67-year-old woman said she was terrified when a 40-year-old man grabbed her and tried pulling her out of her apartment when she answered the door Monday night, according to an incident report.

The woman, who was already in pain due to her arthritis, told police she feared the man might hurt her. The woman said the man spoke in a loud voice and told her, "I'm the president, come with me," when he grabbed her, according to the report.

Police said when they arrived, the man spit at them while making incoherent statements. According to the report, it took several officers to subdue and calm the man.

He was taken to a hospital, and there is probable cause to arrest him on suspicion of battery, disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing upon his release from the medical facility, according to the report.

