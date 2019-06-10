Man gets into teen's car to demand money, ride, MPD reports
MADISON, Wis. - A teenager told police that a man opened his car door, got in and demanded money from him Saturday, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.
Police said the incident happened while the18-year-old Cottage Grove man was on his way to work at 4:30 a.m. Saturday. When he pulled into a parking lot on East Washington Avenue, the man opened the passenger door of his car and took a seat.
The stranger did not have a weapon, but he demanded cash and a ride. The teen gave him both.
Police said the strong-armed robber was described as a black man, 30 to 35 years old and with a thin build. He was wearing black jeans, black shoes and a white T-shirt.
