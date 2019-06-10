Man gets into teen's car to demand money, ride, MPD reports

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A teenager told police that a man opened his car door, got in and demanded money from him Saturday, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.

Police said the incident happened while the18-year-old Cottage Grove man was on his way to work at 4:30 a.m. Saturday. When he pulled into a parking lot on East Washington Avenue, the man opened the passenger door of his car and took a seat.

The stranger did not have a weapon, but he demanded cash and a ride. The teen gave him both.

Police said the strong-armed robber was described as a black man, 30 to 35 years old and with a thin build. He was wearing black jeans, black shoes and a white T-shirt.

