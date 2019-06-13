Man found unconscious in Kwik Trip bathroom with drug paraphernalia, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police found drug paraphernalia and an unconscious man in a locked bathroom, after a 7-year-old boy had been knocking for 20 minutes on the door, prompting Kwik Trip employees to call police.
According to an incident report, the little boy had been knocking on the bathroom door a Kwik Trip at 2402 W. Broadway for 20 minutes Wednesday around 12:30.
After the employees called police, the report said officers and Madison Fire Department paramedics responded and found the child's father unconscious in the bathroom with drug paraphernalia.
The father became responsive after paramedics administered life-saving naloxone.
Based on store surveillance video, police said the son was left unattended for nearly an hour. Police said the father said he couldn't believe he had done this.
The mother of the 7-year-old came to take the boy home.
The man is eligible for the Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative, which gives individuals who overdosed the chance of a referral to treatment instead of jail.
