Man found 'butt naked in hallway' arrested, according to police

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police were called to a the 1100 block of Morraine View Dr. at 8:33 p.m. Tuesday night.

A resident had called 911 and said a man was "butt naked in the hallway" of her apartment and had just asked her teenage daughter if she would come with him to help him find some clothes, according to Madison police.

Officers responded and arrested Reginald Funches, 45, on suspicion of lewd and lascivious behavior.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.