Man followed woman, grabbed her, attempted to drag her across street, police say

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - A stranger grabbed a woman and tried to drag her across the street in Platteville in the early morning hours Thursday, police said.

The Platteville Police Department said it received a report at about 12:30 a.m. from a witness asking for an officer to come to an address on Rountree Avenue. The caller indicated that a man was trying to to attack a woman. It was reported that the attacker had fled the scene.

The victim told police that the man had followed her and called to her. He ultimately ran up to her and grabbed her.

The report said she was able to yell for help and break free. The man grabbed her a second time and tried to drag her across the street. He left after people in the area were alerted. He was last seen running west on Alden Avenue from Rountree Avenue.

Police said the attacker was described as black, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a thin build and a mohawk. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Police believed that the man followed the victim from the Second and Main Street area. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call police at 608-348-2313.