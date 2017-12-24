Man flips car, charged with third offense OWI, deputies say
TOWN OF BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. - Dane County deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on South Towne Road off of Moorland Road in the Town of Blooming Grove around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
A 28-year-old man was southbound on South Towne Road when he failed to negotiate the curve of Moorland Road, hit the culvert and flipped his vehicle.
The man had minor injuries and was conveyed by emergency medical services personnel to an area hospital.
The driver was charged with his third offense of operating while intoxicated, failure to maintain control of vehicle and failure to have an IID.
South Towne Road was closed for about an hour while deputies investigated the crash.
Previous Story
Known retail thief arrested, stolen guitar worth $2,100 still missing, police say
Next Story
Shooting on Park Street leaves victim in hospital, police say
Local And Regional News
- Once homeless, Sun Prairie mom gets keys to new home on Christmas Eve
- Man flips car, charged with third offense OWI, deputies say
- Driver arrested for fifth OWI offense in DeForest, police say
- Garage a total loss, house damaged after Bloomington fire
- Women injured in Green County crash
- Shooting on Park Street leaves victim in hospital, police say