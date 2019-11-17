Man fatally shot inside business on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE - Police say a verbal argument resulted in a shooting that killed a 42-year-old man inside business on Milwaukee's north side.

The Journal Sentinel reports the shooting occurred just after midnight on Sunday inside the business on the 4500 block of West Burleigh Street.

Police say are no suspects in custody at this time. Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.