Man facing attempted homicide charge in south Madison shooting, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man is facing attempted homicide charges in connection with a shooting that injured a man on Madison's south side in June, police said.
Madison police said 20-year-old Kenneth W. House Jr. was taken into custody Thursday near Vera Court on suspicion of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Police said a 59-year-old Madison man was taken to a hospital after he was struck by gunfire in a home in the 1200 block of Gilson Street shortly after 10 p.m. on June 27.
According to the report, the shooting appeared to be targeted and is believed to stem from a preexisting conflict between House and the victim.
Police said in a news release Friday that House had a loaded handgun in his pocket at the time of his arrest.
Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.
Local And Regional News
- 'Pay what you can' restaurant set to open in Madison
- Vehicle containing 1-year-old child involved in car chase across state lines
- Golf course burglary under investigation
- 'Loving and hardworking' Whitewater Police Department K-9 officer died Friday
- Want to take part in the CrossFit Games festivities?
- Video shows blast from deadly Sun Prairie explosion