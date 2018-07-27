Man facing attempted homicide charge in south Madison shooting, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man is facing attempted homicide charges in connection with a shooting that injured a man on Madison's south side in June, police said.

Madison police said 20-year-old Kenneth W. House Jr. was taken into custody Thursday near Vera Court on suspicion of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Police said a 59-year-old Madison man was taken to a hospital after he was struck by gunfire in a home in the 1200 block of Gilson Street shortly after 10 p.m. on June 27.

According to the report, the shooting appeared to be targeted and is believed to stem from a preexisting conflict between House and the victim.

Police said in a news release Friday that House had a loaded handgun in his pocket at the time of his arrest.