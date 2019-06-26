Man expected to survive after being shot by deputy during hostage situation in Marquette County

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Wis. - A 44-year-old man is expected to survive after he was shot during a hostage situation in Marquette County, according to Sheriff Joseph Konrath.

Officials said James R. Carlson pointed a long gun at Columbia County deputies while they were attempting to rescue a woman from a home in the township of Buffalo. In response, a deputy from the emergency response tactical team shot Carlson.

First responders immediately provided aid for Carlson's life-threatening injuries. He is now in custody at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office was initially called to the home to respond to a domestic issue at about 2:45 p.m. Monday. A caller had informed law enforcement officers that Carlson was threatening his own life and his mother with a firearm and had a gun in her face, according to Konrath.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office called for mutual aid during the incident. Officials with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office emergency response tactical team attempted to negotiate with Carlson into the evening. When these attempts were unsuccessful, the team went into the house to rescue the woman.

That’s when Konrath said Carlson pointed a gun at deputies, and a Columbia County deputy shot him.

"Things could have been different, much worse. It's unfortunate that it had to happen,” Konrath said. “The suspect was shot. We certainly did not want that to happen, but given the cards we were dealt, we had no choice."

Konrath said the scene was cleared by midnight. The mother was not hurt in the incident.

After Carlson is released from the hospital, he will face criminal charges in Marquette County.

The Columbia County deputy who shot Carlson was put on standard administrative leave. The Sauk County Sheriff's Office will conduct the independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Konrath said the county’s last officer-involved shooting was in 2015.



