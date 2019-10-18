Man enters police station, asks detective to remove stitches

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A man entered the lobby of the Madison Police Department North District Station Tuesday afternoon asking for help.

According to an incident report, Detective Deon Johnson responded to the man. The man said he had fallen and received stitches and asked for Johnson's help removing them.

The man showed the detective his injury and unlocked his phone to show the screen, verifying his appointment. The man ultimately had a 3 p.m. appointment Tuesday at a dental office.

Police said the man had a strong odor of alcohol and Johnson asked officers to take over. The officers tried to convince the man he was a police station and they could not remove stitches.

According to the incident report, after questioning, the man admitted to driving to the north district and he was cited for drunken driving.

A family member picked up the man. The release said while officers carry medical kits and first responders will provide aid to injured people, stations are not medical facilities.

