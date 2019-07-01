Man drives into ditch, arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI

A Beloit man was arrested on suspicion of his fourth operating while intoxicated charged after driving into a ditch on Sunday, officials said.

According to the Janesville Police Department, Michael Boyer, 47, was driving east on East County Highway S in Turtle Township by East County Highway BT when he missed his turn onto BT. A passenger in the vehicle told police Boyer did a U-turn and ended up on Highway BT but continued across County Highway S again.

The passenger told police Boyer drove into a ditch on the south side of the road, according to a release by the Janesville Police Department.

Police said speed and a wet road also played a role in the crash.

No one was hurt during this crash. The vehicle was not damaged either.

Deputies on scene detected signs of impairment and subsequently arrested Boyer for operating while intoxicated, according to the release. Boyer was taken to the Rock County Jail, where he consented to a blood draw for evidence, police said.

Boyer had three prior OWI convictions on his driving record, making this his fourth OWI, a felony in Wisconsin.

Boyer will be held in jail pending an initial court appearance July 1, according to the release.

