Man draws bow and arrow, points arrow at woman on bike, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A man on a downtown Madison bike path drew an arrow and pointed his bow at a bicyclist, according to a news release.

Madison police said a 19-year-old woman was biking at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday on the Southwest Commuter Path by North Orchard Street when she had to hit her brakes as the man cut in front of her.

According to the report, he was pale, dressed in black and carrying a bow and arrow. The teen said the man pulled the string back as he pointed the arrow toward her. She screamed and pedaled away.

Responding officers couldn't find an archer or anyone else who had seen one, the report said. A review of area surveillance video also didn't reveal any useful images.

The man was described as white, 20-24 years old and 5 feet, 6 inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build. He weighs between 130 and 150 pounds and has a pale complexion, blond hair. He was dressed in all black clothing and a dark hat.

