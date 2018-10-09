Man dragged by SUV in Monona suffers serious head injuries, police say

MONONA, Wis. - A man who was dragged by a vehicle in Monona suffered serious injuries, police said Tuesday.

The Monona Police Department said at about 3:15 p.m. police, EMS and fire units responded to the area of Broadway and Copps Avenue for a man who had been dragged down the road and suffered a head injury.

According to the report, a 25-year-old man was selling a cellphone to a person in the Pier 37 parking lot on Broadway East of Monona Drive.

A young male driving a black-colored SUV, possibly a Toyota RAV 4, took the phone without paying for it, police said. The victim grabbed onto the side of the vehicle and was dragged approximately a half mile down the road to the area of Broadway and Copps Avenue, where he became disengaged from the vehicle and suffered a head injury.

The victim has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to the report.

The SUV was last seen headed east on Broadway toward Stoughton Road.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on it is asked to contact the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463, Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or you can text "MONONA" followed by your information to 847411.