Man convicted of first-degree sexual assault of child to be released in Whitewater, sheriff says

Rock County Sheriff's Office Randy Eggleston

WHITEWATER, Wi - A man convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement will be relocated to Whitewater, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Randy G. Eggleston will be moved to 13048 Pioneer Road on Tuesday.

"Notification is not intended to increase fear; rather, it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public," Sheriff Troy Knudson wrote.

Conditions of Eggleston's supervision include no unsupervised contact with minors, no patronizing taverns, bars or liquor stores, no contact with victims, no consumption of alcohol or drugs and more. He is required to comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with GPS monitoring.

For more information to call 608-758-6075 or visit the Sex Offender Registry.

