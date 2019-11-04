Man confesses to stealing packages from apartment mailroom, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Surveillance cameras helped police catch a man they say stole packages from a Fair Oaks Avenue apartment building's mailroom Sunday morning, according to an incident report.

Alexander Coats, 49, confessed to stealing several packages from the mailroom after police tracked him to an apartment where he had been staying, according to the report. Police said they found the stolen packages inside the apartment and the car that Coats had been driving.

Coats said he followed a tenant into the building then entered the mailroom, and he planned to sell the packages for drug money, according to the report.

Police said Coats was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

