Man confesses to stealing packages from apartment mailroom, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Surveillance cameras helped police catch a man they say stole packages from a Fair Oaks Avenue apartment building's mailroom Sunday morning, according to an incident report.
Alexander Coats, 49, confessed to stealing several packages from the mailroom after police tracked him to an apartment where he had been staying, according to the report. Police said they found the stolen packages inside the apartment and the car that Coats had been driving.
Coats said he followed a tenant into the building then entered the mailroom, and he planned to sell the packages for drug money, according to the report.
Police said Coats was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Woman spits on officer, scratches police sergeant in hospital following crash, police say
Next Story
Police: Man driving stolen car operated 'like a bat out of hell,' witness says
Local And Regional News
- Milwaukee Mayor denounces acid attack as hate crime
- Woman spits on officer, scratches police sergeant in hospital following crash, police say
- Police: Man driving stolen car operated 'like a bat out of hell,' witness says
- Truck driver found guilty of hitting school bus to be sentenced in Columbia County
- UW-Madison housing launches robot delivery service
- 5 shell casings found in Madison area where shots fired reported, police say