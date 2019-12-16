PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

Crime

Man charged with killing 3 Girl Scouts, woman, in hit-and-run is found guilty

By:

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 04:01 PM CST

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 04:01 PM CST

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. - The 22-year-old man charged with hitting and killing three girls and one woman in a November 2018 hit-and-run was found guilty Monday after pleading no contest to four charges.

According to court documents, Colton Treu pleaded no contest to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and pleaded guilty to one count of hit-and-run involving great bodily harm. 

Colton Treu is accused of killing three Girl Scouts and a woman who were cleaning up trash on the side of a highway in Lake Hallie, Chippewa County. Another girl was injured in the hit-and-run.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration