Man charged with killing 3 Girl Scouts, woman, in hit-and-run is found guilty

Channel3000.com file photo

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. - The 22-year-old man charged with hitting and killing three girls and one woman in a November 2018 hit-and-run was found guilty Monday after pleading no contest to four charges.

According to court documents, Colton Treu pleaded no contest to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and pleaded guilty to one count of hit-and-run involving great bodily harm.

Colton Treu is accused of killing three Girl Scouts and a woman who were cleaning up trash on the side of a highway in Lake Hallie, Chippewa County. Another girl was injured in the hit-and-run.

