Man charged with killing 3 Girl Scouts, woman, in hit-and-run is found guilty
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. - The 22-year-old man charged with hitting and killing three girls and one woman in a November 2018 hit-and-run was found guilty Monday after pleading no contest to four charges.
According to court documents, Colton Treu pleaded no contest to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and pleaded guilty to one count of hit-and-run involving great bodily harm.
Colton Treu is accused of killing three Girl Scouts and a woman who were cleaning up trash on the side of a highway in Lake Hallie, Chippewa County. Another girl was injured in the hit-and-run.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Madison police investigate overnight burglaries at neighboring homes
Next Story
Man arrested in connection with fatal Madison shooting; police call targeted incident 'concerning'
Local And Regional News
- Madison police investigate overnight burglaries at neighboring homes
- Eastbound lanes on Beltline near interstate back open after overnight crash
- Madison school board approves buying $4.5 million building for Intensive Intervention Programs
- Shop local: Last minute gift ideas
- Jenifer Street Market to remain open following land purchase
- Police fundraise for new horse, search for forever home for retired one