Man charged in road rage killing of girl, 3, in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Prosecutors have charged a man suspected of killing a 3-year-old girl in what Milwaukee police say was an act of road rage.
Antonio Bratcher is accused of firing a gun from his sport utility vehicle into another vehicle Saturday morning after a collision almost occurred. The other vehicle had four young children inside. Brooklyn Harris was killed by the gunfire.
Prosecutors on Wednesday charged the 39-year-old Bratcher with first-degree reckless homicide and five counts of recklessly endangering safety in the incident on Milwaukee's north side.
Bratcher is in custody and bond has not been set. He doesn't have an attorney listed in court records.
