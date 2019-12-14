Man charged in connection with human remains found in Adams County

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. - The Adams County district attorney has filed charges against a man in connection with the identification of human remains found in a wooded area, according to a criminal complaint.

Robert J. Olson, 25, has been charged with hiding a corpse with the intent to conceal a crime, giving false information on a kidnapped/missing person, and obstructing an officer. The first two charges are felonies and the third is a misdemeanor.

On Nov. 23, law enforcement officials found human remains in a wooded area after receiving a call from a man who said he found what he thought was a human skull while walking on a rarely used wooded path on his property.

The remains were later identified as 24-year-old Anastasia Evans. Evans was reported missing on May 8 after taking a trip to Wisconsin Dells with Olson on May 4, according to the complaint.

Olson turned himself in to Dodge County authorities on May 29, according to the complaint.

When law enforcement officials first spoke to Olson about Evans' location, he denied having taken her to the Dells on May 4. But evidence, including cellular data from Olson's and Evans' cell phones, later showed that the two had traveled there on that day and the two were close until the early hours of May 5, according to the complaint.

The complaint also said Evans' last outgoing message was sent to her mother on May 4 at 10:15 p.m. Officials said she made no contact after that point.

According to the complaint, statements from multiple inmates Olson was housed with also gave law enforcement officials information into Olson's alleged actions. One inmate, referred to as "Inmate #1" in the complaint, stated that Olson told him he used heroin with a girl who overdosed and that Olson and two other people had dumped the girl's body somewhere in the country outside of Madison, Wisconsin.

Another inmate, referred to as "Inmate #3," stated that Olson told him he woke up to find the girl deceased, so he wrapped her and her belongings in the bedding and took them to his car. Inmate #3 said Olson told him he dumped her body somewhere in the woods and that he "scrubbed down the room" and "Made sure there was nothing."

Law enforcement officials said the clothing found at the scene where the remains were found matched the clothing Evans was seen wearing in security footage from a Walgreens in McFarland on May 4.

Though Evans' remains were found with insufficient material for a proper toxicological analysis, a UW Hospital forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy said toxicological fatality was considered because an apparent elastic tourniquet was found in Evans' pants pocket.

