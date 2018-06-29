Man charged in $30 million luxury car fraud scheme
MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin man is facing a dozen federal charges in an alleged money laundering scheme that authorities say involved selling luxury cars overseas by defrauding local car dealers.
Albert "Alex" Golant, 37, of Wales, Wisconsin is accused of taking millions of dollars to buy Range Rovers, Maseratis and other luxury vehicles to sell to foreign buyers. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday he allegedly used straw buyers to falsify financing applications.
A federal grand jury in Milwaukee indicted Golant with seven counts of wire fraud and five counts of bank fraud on Wednesday.
Authorities say Golant gained $30 million from at least 40 different people. He faces up to 30 years in prison for each bank fraud charge.
Golant's attorney did not immediate return a phone message seeking comment.
